ODNR investigating catalytic converter thefts from Alum Creek State Park

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said it is investigating a string of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles parked at Alum Creek State Park over the past week.

ODNR said the thefts are happening from vehicles parked at boat ramps around the park between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., with multiple thefts reported in the last week.

ODNR said it is increasing patrols around the areas being targeted and that the investigation into the thefts is ongoing.

Park visitors are encouraged to keep their vehicles in the sights while at the park and to keep their outings short.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact ODNR at (614) 265-6565.

