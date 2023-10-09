LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The principal of Olentangy High School is on administrative leave due to an investigation being conducted by the district.

Olentangy High School Principal Robert Griffiths (PHOTO COURTESY OLENTANGY SCHOOLS)

In a message to district families, Olentangy Superintendent Todd R. Meyer said Olentangy High School Principal Robert Griffiths was placed on paid leave effective Monday.

The district said it could not divulge the nature of the investigation into Griffiths, only saying the investigation does not concern the safety of students or affect the school’s “academic integrity.”

“We realize this news may raise questions,” Meyer wrote in the message. “Because this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot offer further details at this time.”

Director of Secondary Schools and former Olentangy Orange principal Trond Smith will serve as principal at Olentangy High School until the investigation is finished.