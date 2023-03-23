LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — An ice cream shop with neon flavors in egg “puffle” cones has opened a second Columbus-area location.

CRMD is welcoming guests at 5915 Evans Farm Dr. in Lewis Center after a grand opening celebration on March 17. The new spot marks the brand’s third location and second in Ohio with a storefront in the Short North at 1190 N. High St. and a Chicago shop in Lakeview East.

Inside CRMD’s new Lewis Center location. (Courtesy Photo/CRMD)

(Courtesy Photo/CRMD)

Inside CRMD’s new Lewis Center location. (Courtesy Photo/CRMD)

(Courtesy Photo/CRMD)

(Courtesy Photo/CRMD)

(Courtesy Photo/CRMD)

The brand is known for its bold flavors, including “Nilla Cookie Dough,” “Choco Marsh Swirl,” “Cereal and Milk,” “Salted Choco Pretz” and “Cookie Budder.” The shop is also home to a buckeye flavor, mango sorbet, strawberry and more.

One scoop is available for $5, two scoops for $7, three scoops for $9, and a pint for $10. A selection of toppings is available, including Oreos, Reese’s Pieces, different brands of cereal, sprinkles, caramel, chocolate syrup and more.

Visitors can order their favorite flavor in a waffle cone or a puffle, also known as an egg waffle. This type of waffle is popular in Hong Kong and Macau, and is made using an egg batter cooked between two plates to create spherical shapes. A puffle wraps around and holds the ice cream scoop similar to a traditional waffle cone.

CRMD locations are open from 4 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Learn more here.