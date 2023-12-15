LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio family farm is spreading holiday cheer with a “pay what you can” Christmas tree sale.

Bale Kenyon Family Farms announced on Facebook on Thursday that it would be holding a sale on its remaining Christmas trees this weekend. The sale allows customers to choose what they pay for a Christmas tree – the post specifies if a family has had a rough financial year, they can get a tree for free.

“I know there are people around here who would really like a tree, but are hurting and don’t have the financial resources to get one,” said Bale Kenyon Family Farms co-owner Josiah Bale.

Bale Kenyon Family Farms has been open for three years, but Bale said this is the farm’s first year growing and selling Christmas trees. The farm also sells fresh produce, cut flowers, maple syrup, pumpkins and baked goods.

The farm, located at 3890 Lewis Center Road, will be selling the rest of the trees on Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If there are trees left after the weekend, they can be bought by appointment only.