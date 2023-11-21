LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio butcher shop home to an extensive collection of wine and beef produced from the owner’s personal ranch is now open.

Prime + Vine is welcoming patrons at 5915 Evans Farm Drive in Lewis Center, specializing in American Wagyu beef farmed from owner Jeff Gaylor’s cattle ranch in Knox County. The space also offerings a series of other meats, including heritage Berkshire pork and chicken from Woodruff’s Farm in Urbana.

Gaylor’s shop features a selection of wines curated by sommelier David Kusz, available by the bottle or the glass at the wine bar. The space utilizes the NAPA Technology’s “WineStation” to pour customers up to eight glasses for tasting.

Charcuterie boards made-to-order with meats, cheeses and other accoutrements themed to Italian, Spanish or smoked round out the shop’s offerings. Cookware items, jams and pastas are also available.

Prime + Vine’s meat shop is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, while the wine bar is open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Learn more here.