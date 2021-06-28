7,700 customers without power in Delaware County after train hits power lines

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 7,700 AEP customers are without power in Delaware County Monday.

According to the Delaware County post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a train clipped power lines near East Orange Road crossing between Route 23 and South Old State Road.

According to AEP, 4,319 customers just north of Lewis Center are without power, while 3,472 customers in the Crosswoods area are without power.

OSHP said there were no injuries reported from the incident, which happened at approximately 9:30 p.m.

AEP estimates power will be restored to these customers by 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.