Lewis Center bar hosts kegs and eggs event for Buckeyes game against *ichigan

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) – Buckeye fans who stayed in Central Ohio did their best to be heard 200 miles north during Saturday’s grudge match.

Several dozen fans were already in line when the doors opened to O’Nelly’s Sports Pub and Grill at 6:30 a.m. For the seventh year in a row, the Lewis Center bar hosted a game day kegs and eggs party.

“It’s something special to see some of these faces coming back year after year. Some of these people I saw back 20 years ago when I was on campus,” said Joe Stropkai, an Ohio State grad and O’Nelly’s owner.

For the first 100 patrons Saturday, Stropkai gave out T-shirts touting the Buckeyes’ winning streak against That Team Up North, with the phrase “OH no not again! 7 in a row against Michigan!”

“This is the only place to be for a Buckeye game. We’ve been coming for about 5 years now and it’s so much fun,” said Buckeye fan Beth Pannier.

Pannier and her husband pushed back their move from central Ohio to a new home in Florida so they could watch the match-up at O’Nelly’s with friends.

“We should be leaving today, but we wanted to stay for the game,” she said.

Other regular customers also stopped in early to find good seats for the game.

“I’m going to make some more friends today,” said April Farmer. “Everybody’s very friendly. I might not know everybody, but I’ll make friends all day long.”

The pub held a raffle with concert and NFL tickets, but Stropkai said he expected Buckeye fans to turn out regardless of the prizes.

“They’re diehard… Buckeye Nation — whether they’re in Arizona, Florida, you name it — they come out and support the Buckeyes one hundred percent,” he said.