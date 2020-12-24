Franklin and other counties under snow emergencies

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County is under a Level 1 snow emergency due to hazardous conditions.

Level 1, 2, and 3 snow emergencies have been declared for several central Ohio counties due to a Christmas Eve storm that will continue to produce a steady snowfall into early Christmas morning.

Athens, Coshocton, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Guernsey, Knox, Perry, Ross, and Union counties are all under a Level 1 snow emergency.

Fairfield, Hocking, Jackson, Pickaway, and Pike counties have been upgraded to a Level 2.

Vinton county is under a Level 3, allowing only emergency traffic on roadways.

Cold temperatures in the teens Thursday night into Friday morning will lead to slippery roads, making travel difficult.

Forecast

Christmas Eve: Periods of snow (1-2″, 2-4″ east), colder, slick spots. Falling through 20s

Tonight: Light snow/flurries, slippery roads, windy, cold. Low 15

Christmas Day: Clouds linger, early flurries, brisk, frigid. High 20

Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 32 (15)

Sunday: Clouds increase p.m., milder, rain at night. High 43 (23)

Monday: Few flurries, mostly cloudy, chilly. High 36 (34)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, colder. High 33 (21)

Wednesday: Wintry mix. High 37 (28)

LEVEL 1:

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2:

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3:

All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.