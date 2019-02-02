Letter: Mount Carmel could lose Medicare funding over fentanyl cases

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The ability of Mount Carmel West and St. Ann’s to continue receiving Medicare payments is in danger as a result of the scandal involving the death of patients under the care of Dr. William Husel.

A letter sent to the two Mount Carmel hospitals Wednesday by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services informed the hospitals that they have been found not in compliance with Medicare standards for pharmaceutical services.

We have determined that the deficiencies are so serious they constitute an immediate threat to patient health and safety. Enclosed is a list of all deficiencies cited.

The letter states that Mount Carmel’s Medicare provider agreement will terminate on February 24 unless it comes back into compliance with program requirements.

The determination comes just weeks after Mount Carmel revealed that it has linked the death of 28 patients to excessive doses of fentanyl allegedly given by Dr. William Husel. Husel was fired by the hospital and suspended by the Ohio Medicaid program.

The State Medical Board of Ohio suspended Dr. Husel’s medical license on January 25.

Mount Carmel issued the following statement: