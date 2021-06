COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus airports are reporting the busiest day of travel so far since before pandemic restrictions began.

Nearly 12,000 passengers departed from John Glenn and Rickenbacker airports on Sunday, June 6, according to the Regional Airport Authority.

Facemasks are still required in airports and airplanes per the Transportation Safety Administration. More travel tips for the post-pandemic traveler are available at FlyColumbus.com/beyondready.