Les Wexner makes first public appearance since L Brands resignation announcement

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Les Wexner made his first public appearance Wednesday since announcing that he plans to step down as CEO of L Brands.

The billionaire businessman recently announced plans to step down as CEO of the company he founded, as Victoria’s Secret is sold to a private equity firm.

NBC4’s Catherine Ross caught up with Wexner at Ohio State Thursday morning as he was arriving at a Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center board meeting. Les and Abigail Wexner arrived together and said that meeting is what they prefer to focus on right now.

Les Wexner is still under scrutiny for his association with convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Sales have also been declining for Victoria’s Secret after claims of a misogynistic culture and uncomfortable fit.

Previously, in a release, Wexner told employees he thought this was the best course of action to get the brand back on track.

Wexner founded what would eventually become L Brands in 1963. He will remain a member of the board as Chairman Emeritus.