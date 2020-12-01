Lennox Town Center movie theatre to reopen under new management

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The former AMC Lennox Town Center movie theatre will reopen under new management.

Phoenix Theatres Entertainment President & CEO Phil Zacheretti confirmed Tuesday that his company will be the new operator of the venue. He says the theatre will remain closed for the next few weeks to allow for changes to be made. He hopes it will reopen before Christmas Day.

AMC announced the closure of the in Clinton Township near Ohio State’s campus Monday. Under AMC’s management, the 24-screen movie theater was a longtime fixture of the Lennox Town Center shopping center. Signs announcing the closure now hang in the doors.

“We look forward to operating in Columbus and keeping the existing customers from having to travel to another theatre, while enjoying their beautiful neighborhood theatre at Lennox Town Center,” said Zacheretti.

According to its website, Phoenix Theatres Entertainment, LLC is based in Knoxville, Tennessee. It specializes in management and operation of theatres owned by third parties, and acquisition of theatres considered ‘non-strategic’ to major chains.