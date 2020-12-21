Lennox Town Center movie theater to reopen Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The former AMC Lennox movie theater will reopen Tuesday, December 22 under new management as the Lennox Town Center 24 Theatre.

AMC announced the closure of the Clinton Township theater near Ohio State’s campus last month. Just one day later, Phoenix Theatres Entertainment President & CEO Phil Zacheretti confirmed that his company would be taking over operations at the venue.

“Phoenix Theatres is proud to re-open the Lennox Town Center 24 Theatre in time for the
Holiday Season when all schools are closed, and many people are off work to spend time with
their families. We look forward to continue being the theatre of choice for all OSU students and
staff, and the wonderful neighborhood around the theatre” says Zacheretti said in a press release Monday.

Phoenix Theatres says COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place and enforced: “including staff and guests mandatory mask wearing, plexiglass shields between employees and guests at the box office and concession stand, hand sanitizer and wipes positioned throughout the theatre, floor stickers to enforce the six-foot distancing, extra timing between feature films to allow for proper cleaning and constant surface cleaning.”

CLICK HERE for showtimes.

