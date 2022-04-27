COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Serious LEGO fans are getting the chance to compete for a “dream job of a lifetime” where they would “get paid to play with LEGO bricks,” according to a release from LEGOLAND Discovery Center Columbus.

A live competition called, “Brick Factor,” is planned for its Easton location on Saturday, May 14, to select its new Assistant Master Model Builder team.

Visitors can watch as job applicant finalists battle it out with three building challenges including, “timed builds, freestyle builds, assigned builds and interviews, all while interacting and engaging with guests.”

A job description for the position notes that an ideal candidate is, “someone with flair who loves to build, is creative and not afraid of being in front of guests or a camera.” Additionally, “A passion for the LEGO brand and ability to share this passion with our guests,” is listed under the posting’s skills section.

The company also indicates that the job is seasonal from June to October 2022.

Brick Factor will be held at the Easton Town Center Station Building, just outside LEGOLAND, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 14.

The new Assistant Master Model Builder team will be announced live at the event.

Interested applicants can apply at merlincareers.com.