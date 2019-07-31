Leglization of hemp, hemp-related products sets retailers at ease

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The owner of a natural health store in Clintonville is relieved that Ohio has now legalized hemp and hemp-related products including cannabidiol or CBD.

Phil Wilson, owner of Momentum 98 Natural Health on North High Street says he’s been selling CBD products for seven years.

“We’ve been selling the CBD oil in our store and been having incredible results and people come back and buy it for their relatives, buy it for themselves again and it’s a very good, repeat selling product,” Wilson said.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill this week legalizing industrial hemp, opening up a new market for farmers and lifting the legal cloud that has been hanging over the sale of CBD.

“It’s nice to be able to know that you’re offering a safe product that has helped, not thousands but probably tens or even hundreds of thousands of people,” Wilson said.

With the new law, there will be formal state oversight of the CBD market that will include food inspectors and product testing requirements.

The law sets the concentration of THC – the active ingredient in marijuana – at three-tenths of one percent.

CBD advocates say it can help treat numerous conditions including chronic pain, arthritis, fibromyalgia, anxiety, seizures and tremors.