Legionella detected in water at Mount Carmel College of Nursing building

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mount Carmel Health System has confirmed that the legionella bacteria was found on the campus of the Mount Carmel College of Nursing.

The bacteria was found in the water source at Marian Hall. Mount Carmel says it was discovered during a test after the water supply was disrupted for construction.

We proactively tested water sources on our Franklinton campus after the water was disrupted by the recent construction. Levels of legionella were found at Marian Hall at the Mount Carmel College of Nursing that require disinfection.



We want the community to know that we have no reports of illness or any case of Legionnaires’ disease related to the College. We are simply taking every precaution to ensure the water supply is safe.



Marian Hall’s entire water supply has undergone disinfection. We installed temporary filters on hot water fixtures, providing an extremely effective barrier to legionella. Cold water is completely safe and does not require a filter, including all drinking fountains.



We will continue testing the hot water, and once we are satisfied with the results, we will remove the temporary filters. We also tested water sources at other sites on our Franklinton campus and these sites are completely safe.



There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our students, staff and community. Mount Carmel Health System

More than a dozen cases of Legionnaire’s Disease were linked to the newly-opened Mount Carmel Grove City Hospital. One person died from the disease.

The hospital is facing two lawsuits related to the outbreak.