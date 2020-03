COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Local legal divisions are limiting in-person hours to the public according to the governor.

Governor Mike DeWine’s said in a press conference Thursday, the Columbus legal divisions will be limiting in-person hours to the public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Franklin County Clerk of Courts says their offices will be open to the public during the following times from Monday, March 23 through Sunday, March 29.

For more information visit their website.