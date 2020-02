COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An accident has closed the left lane of I-270 North at Easton Way, according to the Columbus Fire Chief Steve Martin.

The Columbus Fire Department is on the scene with absorbent material to mop up gasoline and oil from the accident.

Squads have made hospital transports, but there’s no word yet on how many people were taken or their condition.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says motorists should expect delays.