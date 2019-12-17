Lebanese-Italian restaurant opens in German Village

Live Now
Bistrolino Old World Kitchen & Bar is up and running at 495 S. 4th St. in German Village, a spot that for the previous eight years had been Harvest Pizzeria.

Owners Samer Chedid and Francesco Todisco have melded their own backgrounds to create an restaurant serving up a mix of both Lebanese and Italian cuisine. “They’re a lot closer than you’d think – some of the same spices and ingredients,” Chedid said recently.

The initial menu includes fattoush and zaatar alongside bruschetta and cannoli. There’s also manoushe, a Lebanese flatbread crowned with toppings, and puccia, an Italian sandwich. Other dishes include a lamb chops, zucchini Parmesan and smoked salmon Alfredo.

