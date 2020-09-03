Learning centers pop up, CCS will help connect students

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Columbus City Schools is partnering with several community and faith-based organizations that are creating “Learning Extension Centers” for students.

One of those organizations is Central Ohio Youth for Christ in Franklinton where Jenna Dascenzo will be coordinating the new program.

“We’re asking them to bring their Chromebook that has been given to them by Columbus City Schools and we’re asking them to bring their charger and that’s it,” Dascenzo said. “We’ll have a snack provided for them. They can come, they can have a quiet space with good internet to get their work done for the day.”

The school district explained the idea for learning extension centers grew out of conversations with parents who expressed a need for a safe supervised space where students can feel supported while learning virtually.

“Families have to go to work, parents have to fulfill their roles in the jobs so to have their kids out of their house and in a safe place where they’re supervised to do their work, we think would be a great blessing to families,” Dascenzo said.

Columbus City School is not endorsing or sponsoring the learning extension centers, but is helping to connect them with families in need.

In Hilliard, SON (Serving Our Neighbors) Ministries has set up learning hubs at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship.

“We have a pretty ambitious plan,” said Kim Emch, executive director of SON. “We’ll have seven locations and run 20 hubs, each hub will serve 15 children.”

SON is trying to fill a gap for families that may not have a wi-fi connection in the home or where parents are unable to provide homework help. Organizers plan to have all the locations up and running by the end of the month.

“We have to have reliable wi-fi and enough for the number of children we’re having but then second …encouraging adults who can not only help them with their homework and have the skill set to be able to do so but also really love the child, really care about the child,” Emch said.

Jenna Dascenzo says this is the kind of work, faith-based organizations should be doing.

“During this really crucial time, the faith community and the faith partners are really stepping up to make sure students are successful.”