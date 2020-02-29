Closings and Delays
Leap Day lets one Hilliard 12-year-old celebrate his actual birthday

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — February gets an extra day tomorrow because of leap year, and for many, an actual birthday.

Hilliard City Schools has 21 students who were leap year babies, including a set of twins and a set of triplets.

David Banyots is a teacher with a son who was born on Feb. 29.

His son Matthew said it’s a special time when he gets to celebrate on his actual birthday

“Well, I think everybody looks forward to everyone of their birthdays,” Matthew Banyots said. “I look forward especially to my leap day birthdays because I get to see everybody at the same time.”

Matthews turns 12 tomorrow, or two-and-three fourths, as he sometimes tells his friends.

