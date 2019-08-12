Leak causes water conservation advisory in Village of Ashville

ASHVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Residents of Ashville are being asked to conserve water while utility workers try to find a leak in the village’s system.

A release from the city states that Village of Ashville Utility Department workers are attempting to track down a leak on East Main Street near Park Street that has caused a loss of volume in the water system, and a drop in level of the water towers.

There is a water outage along East Main Street, east of Long Street and west of Circleville Avenue, as well as Walnut Street between East Main Street and Station Street. Residents and businesses in these areas are advised to boil their water for at least two minutes prior to consumption for at least 48 hours once repairs have been made, or until officials can confirm no contamination is possible.

While most of the village still has water, officials explained that once the leak has been discovered it will take 24 hours for the water towers to refill, meaning there is only one day of storage.

Due to the limited amount of water storage, village officials have asked residents to decrease their use of water and take these additional steps to help:

Take shorter showers

Turning of water when shaving or brushing teeth

Fixing leaky faucets or toilets

Delay or use only full loads when washing clothes or dishes

Using water-saving showerheads, faucets and toilets

During the advisory, washing of cars in the village is not permitted.

The release also reiterates that the water is safe to drink, but residents may experience darker colored water due to rust particles inside of iron water mains.

The rust will stain laundry, but most stores carry aids that will remove the stains. However, it is advised to check to make sure both cold and hot water are rust-free before washing whites.

For more information residents can contact the water department at 614-214-9223 or 740-207-1842.