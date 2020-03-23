Closings and Delays
Leader of Amish beard-cutting attacks will get to go home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The leader of a breakaway Amish group in Ohio who was sentenced to prison for beard- and hair-cutting attacks will serve the rest of his sentence at home because of the coronavirus.

Seventy-four-year-old Sam Mullet Sr. was moved to a halfway house on March 4 and was scheduled to be released in January.

But his attorney argued in a filing last week that he should get to go home because of his age and underlying health conditions increases his risk of getting sick.

The Bureau of Prisons said in a ruling Monday that Mullet will be released as part of the Elderly Offender Home Confinement program.

