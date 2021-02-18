Lawyer for Edith Espinal to meet with ICE

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Lawyers representing Edith Espinal are set to meet with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials Thursday morning.

Edith Espinal has been living at Columbus Mennonite Church in Clintonville for more than 3 years.

She has lived in Columbus since 1995 and has applied for asylum multiple times, but since 2018, her home has been inside of the church after she exhausted all of her appeals and was ordered to leave the country.

Lawyers are meeting with ICE officials to negotiate her case.

Previous requests have been denied by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), but supporters say they’re hopeful the policies of newly sworn-in President Joe Biden will help her cause.