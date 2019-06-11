Lawsuit filed against Mount Carmel after patient contracts Legionnaire’s Disease

Local News

by: Tony Mirones

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The total number of Mount Carmel Grove City patients infected with Legionnaires’ Disease is now at 16, according to the Frannklin County Public Health website.

According to lawyer David Shroyer, he filed a premises liability lawsuit on behalf of 72-year-old Marty Brown.

Brown went to have open heart surgery on the second day Mount Carmel Grove City was open. A month later, he was diagnosed with Legionnaire’s Disease.

Brown is currently take a three week prescription of antibiotics and is resting at his home.

Shroyer says that he has named Mount Carmel and an unknown contractor in the lawsuit.

Mark-BrownDownload

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools