Lawsuit filed against Mount Carmel after patient contracts Legionnaire’s Disease

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The total number of Mount Carmel Grove City patients infected with Legionnaires’ Disease is now at 16, according to the Frannklin County Public Health website.

According to lawyer David Shroyer, he filed a premises liability lawsuit on behalf of 72-year-old Marty Brown.

Brown went to have open heart surgery on the second day Mount Carmel Grove City was open. A month later, he was diagnosed with Legionnaire’s Disease.

Brown is currently take a three week prescription of antibiotics and is resting at his home.

Shroyer says that he has named Mount Carmel and an unknown contractor in the lawsuit.