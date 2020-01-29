Lawsuit details new sexual assault allegations against former CPD Vice officer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A lawsuit filed against filed against the City of Columbus and former CPD Vice officer Andrew Mitchell details new allegations of sexual assault and rape.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, accuses Andrew Mitchell, a former Columbus Division of Police Vice unit officer, of handcuffing a woman to a vehicle and raping her on two different occasions.

According to the lawsuit, the first incident happened in 2017 while Mitchell was undercover on a vice operation. The woman said she approached Mitchell in an unmarked jeep and began talking to him. She said the got in the front passenger seat and continued the conversation.

At that point, she said Mitchell flashed a badge. She said she heard Mitchell talking with a man on on the phone who said she ‘has active warrants.’

The woman said Mitchell drove her to the parking lot of a park across from a Columbus school. She said he then told her to get in the back seat if she doesn’t want to go to jail. He then handcuffed he to the vehicle and raped her, according to the lawsuit.

The second incident allegedly happened in February of 2018. This time, the woman said she again approached Mitchell’s vehicle, not realizing it was him. She said she was again driven to a parking lot, handcuffed to the vehicle and raped.

Both times, the woman said she was left in the parking lot partially clothed.

In April of 2019, Mitchell was arrested on federal charges, accusing him of depriving victims of constitutional rights by, ‘by kidnapping them under the guise of an arrest and forcing them to engage in sex for freedom.’

In April of 2019, Mitchell was indicted on murder charges for the death of 23-year-old Donna Castleberry on August 23, 2018.

Castleberry was shot and killed by Mitchell during what was originally described as an undercover prostitution operation. Police said Mitchell was attempting to take Castleberry into custody inside of an unmarked vehicle in the area of Bellows and South Yale Avenue.

Police said Castleberry stabbed Mitchell in the hand in the moments leading up to the shooting.