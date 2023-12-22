COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The next week and a half will likely involve lots of get togethers and celebrations, and law enforcement wants to make sure everyone gets to and from wherever they go safely.

While drivers hit the roads this holiday season, police will be out there too. They work to make roads as safe as possible, which includes looking out for drivers under the influence.

“I’ve been doing it, going after impaired drivers since I came on,” Officer Chris O’Neall said.

O’Neall is a Freeway Patrol and Driving Impaired Criminal Enforcement Officer (DICE) with the Columbus Division of Police. He said he sees people behind the wheel when they should not be way too much. He works overnight but said OVIs happen during all hours of the day.

“Somebody needs you on Christmas morning, a father, a son, your kids, your dog, call somebody. It’s so easy. Somebody that loves you will get up at two in the morning and come and get you to keep you from going out and killing yourself or somebody else,” he said.

As of two months ago, O’neall made 70 OVI arrests this year. Recently he was awarded Mother Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Ohio’s “Top Cop” award.

“They prevent stories, they prevent people from not being home for the holidays, they prevent death, or serious injury,” said Laura Seger, State Chair Advisor for MADD Ohio. “It’s never ok to get behind the wheel impaired. This is a 100% preventable crime and our goal is everybody gets home safe and sound to share the holidays.”

O’Neall said he appreciated the recognition but it’s not why he does the work. He does it to save lives and wants people to stop driving drunk or impaired.

“I don’t like seeing it, I don’t like having to arrest impaired drivers, but unfortunately it’s happening and somehow, I don’t know how we’re going to do it but we’ve got to get the message across,” O’Neall said.