COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Public service agencies across the country, including central Ohio, are taking to social media to issue a warning about a new iPhone update that could affect your information and how it is shared.

The Liberty Township/Powell Fire Department and the Noble County Sheriff’s Office are among hundreds of agencies taking to social media, warning about a new iPhone feature called NameDrop.

Installed as part of the latest iPhone iOS 17 update, NameDrop allows users to share contact information with any other iPhone by holding the phones close together.

While a button to accept the transfer should appear on your screen, the social media posts are warning parents that this new feature is installed in the “ON” status, which posts said could put a child’s data at risk.

To turn off the NameDrop feature, go to Settings, then General, AidDrop, Bringing Devices Together, and change it to “OFF.”

Apple said NameDrop allows the easy transfer of a user’s contact card, and that iPhone owners can choose which phone numbers, emails, and other information they share.

According to Apple, the iPhone must be a few centimeters away from the other device. To cancel the transfer, users can move their iPhone (or Apple Watch, which also can receive the transfer) away from the other device, or lock their phones before the transfer prompt appears, according to the Apple website.

There is no word on if or when Apple will issue an update defaulting NameDrop to the “OFF” position.