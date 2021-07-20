Law enforcement to target reckless ATV, dirt bike use in neighborhoods

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Plans to discourage the reckless use of ATVs and dirt bikes in Columbus and central Ohio neighborhoods will be announced Wednesday.

Two Columbus City Council members, President Shannon Hardin and Mitchell Brown, will be joined by new Police Chief Elaine Bryant and officials from Whitehall police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“As Columbus neighborhoods continue to be bombarded by illegal and dangerous ATV and dirt bike riding, we must coordinate our efforts to address this activity before residents are hurt or killed,” Brown said.

Columbus police have reported over 700 calls for service in response to these reckless activities.

The effort will be discussed at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Columbus Police Headquarters.

