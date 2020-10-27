Laurelville woman killed in Pickaway County crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was killed and two others were injured in a Pickaway County crash. 

According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5:40 p.m., Monday, a crash was reported in the 21000 block of U.S. 23N in Circleville.  

Deputies say a car traveling southbound on U.S. 23 went off the roadway, crossed the median through the grass and struck an oncoming vehicle.  A third vehicle then struck them both.

Mary Beth Chambers, 55, of Laurelville was pronounced dead at the scene.  

A 58-year-old man from Grove City was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical but stable condition.  

A 44-year-old female from Columbus was also transported to Berger Hospital.  

Deputies continue to investigate the crash.  

