Last ride to fail inspection at Ohio State Fair back in operation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As of Sunday afternoon, four of the five rides at the Ohio State Fair shut down due to inspectors’ concerns are back up and running.

The Space Roller, the last of the rides to be reopened, resumed operations Sunday at approximately 3:30 p.m.

During Thursday morning inspections, workers identified five individual rides that failed to meet new safety guidelines.

Inspectors found corrosion on the Kissel Military Base ride and removed it from the fair’s lineup completely. It was dismantled and taken away from the fairgrounds before Friday morning.

In addition to Kissel Military Base and the Space Roller, the Wave Swinger, Tilt-O-Whirl and Kiddieland ride Choo-Choo Express were shut down following inspections Thursday.

The Wave Swinger, Tilt-O-Whirl and Choo-Choo Express all passed inspections Friday morning and were allowed to reopen to the public.