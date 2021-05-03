Last-minute Mother’s Day plans: Dine-in, pick up and delivery options

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mother’s Day is traditionally one of the busiest for restaurants. This year, with seating capacities limited or dining rooms still closed, many local restaurants are still offering special menus to celebrate mothers. Here are a few options to make mom’s day special.

Buca di Beppo

Two special packages are being offered, one is considered “to go” the other is listed as “catering” each feeds up to 10. Both come with salad, pasta and a dessert, but the catering option offers an additional entrée choice. Customers can choose from pick up or delivery with either package, but the to-go option also offers curbside pick up.

Reservations for dine-in are also being accepted, the website states its restaurants have, “comfortable semi-private dining rooms that can accommodate parties large or small.”

Cameron Mitchell Premier Events

This year Cameron Mitchell Premier Events “CMPE2U” is offering their “Mother’s Day in a Box” once again, but with “upgraded” menus. With the option of Brunch or Lunch/Dinner boxes, these family meal kits serve six people and will make for an unforgettable celebration for Mom. Beverages and cocktail kits can be added to any order. All orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4. Pick up on Saturday, May 8 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. To view the full menu and details, visit the link above.

In addition, reservations at almost all Cameron Mitchell Restaurants locations are now available for the holiday. All hours and special Mother’s Day menus can be found at https://cameronmitchell.com/mothers-day/.

The Berwick

The Berwick is offering Mother’s Day packages for pick up or delivery around many parts of central Ohio. Diners can choose between the “Mother’s Day Dinner” and the “Mother’s Day Dinner with Lemon and Rosemary Salmon” for a set menu, or design a meal from a wide range of a la carte items. The options allow for portions to feed as few as two people, all the way up to a feast for 10. There’s also the choice of ordering cold with heating instructions or hot and ready to eat. The menu is available May 7-9 and the order deadline is Wednesday, May 5.

As for a dine-in option, the website states, “Due to the current circumstances with the Coronavirus, the restaurant will be closed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we hope to be up and running again soon.”