Last Kmart in central Ohio set to close

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — The last remaining Kmart store in central Ohio is set to close its doors

The Kmart located at 2400 Stringtown Road will be out of business by the end of the year. Once a household name, the chain has struggled over the past decade against the rise in online shopping.

Liquidation sales are expected to begin by the middle of September.

“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Kmart store in Grove City, Ohio. A liquidation sale is expected to begin in mid-September and the store is planned to close by mid-December. We encourage customers to continue shopping on Kmart.com for all their product needs,” Transformco, the parent company for Kmart and Sears, said in a statement.

When asked how many employees would be affected by the closure, the spokesperson for Transformco declined to comment.