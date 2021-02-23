Lasagna Love spreads kindness, food to those in need

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Connecting neighbors with neighbors to spread kindness through a homemade meal. That is the mission of a nationwide grassroots movement called Lasagna Love.

Paige Gibson is a local mom in Pickerington who has joined the army of volunteers to make a lasagna each week for a neighbor in need.

“It feels good to be a part of this community that’s serving a higher purpose,” Gibson said.

Lasagna Love is an all-volunteer group of cooks that began baking the dish to help those struggling with food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of people are dealing with food insecurity right now,” Gibson said.

As a busy mom of three children, she understands that sometimes a homemade meal can go a long way to help.

“We all struggle and so, maybe you just want a helping hand that way, whatever you feel like you need a lasagna for, there’s no judgement of why, you just sign up and hopefully you get matched,” Gibson said.

She encourages other families to sign up to receive a lasagna or volunteer to make one with the program. Gibson has also chosen contactless delivery to keep her family, as well as the family she is serving, safe.

“So far, I’ve had a different family each week, which tells me there’s big need out there,” Gibson said.

A need locally, as well as nationally. Gibson joins a group of 18,000 volunteers across all 50 states.

“Donating to a food bank is great and donating to other charities is great, but this feels so personal because you are literally texting with someone that you’re going to make this meal for,” Gibson said.

She also uses the time preparing a lasagna as an opportunity to teach her children that food is her language of love.

“We’ve talked about giving back and they all know what Covid is, they all know that we’ve been staying apart, so they know that this is a way that we can help people who might need it,” Gibson said.

To sign up for the program, visit: https://www.lasagnalove.org/