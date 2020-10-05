LaRose will allow more than one ballot drop box per Ohio county, but only at election board offices

FILE – In this April 28, 2020 file photo, Marcia McCoy drops her ballot into a box outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland, Ohio. A county judge ruled Tuesday, September 15, 2020 that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s directive restricting counties to providing just one ballot drop box in November was “arbitrary and unreasonable.” (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Every county in Ohio may have more than one absentee ballot drop box, as long as they are located at Board of Elections offices, according to a new order from Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

LaRose also ordered Monday that boards of elections are required to accept absentee ballots 24 hours a day and is permitting drive-thru ballot drop-off locations at board offices.

“Tomorrow, absentee ballots will begin being mailed out to over 2 million Ohioans who requested them and voting starts at 88 early voting locations across the state in what will be the most accessible election in state history,” LaRose said in a news release. “Despite predictable partisan politics that attempt to create phony crises, we have kept our eye on the ball and Ohio’s election officials are ready to administer a safe, secure, and accurate election.”

LaRose was given the authority Friday to expand the number of ballot drop boxes under a ruling from Ohio’s 10th District Court of Appeals. The panel of three judges at the same time overturned a decision from a Franklin County judge that said LaRose was legally obliged to expand the number of locations.

LaRose said in the statement that state law is unclear on drop boxes and and that he will work with the legislature next year to clarify the issue.

After a record 2 million Ohioans requested absentee ballots — more than double the number from 2016 — LaRose continued to assert that mail is a safe way to return an absentee ballot. He listed the following protocols being used by the United States Postal Service: