LaRose launches reelection bid for Ohio Secretary of State

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose talks with staff members at Ohio’s election command center, in Columbus, Ohio. LaRose launched his reelection bid on Monday, May 17, 2021, touting the state’s smooth 2020 election even as many fellow Republicans expressed unfounded doubts in the presidential result and GOP lawmakers are backing a major rewrite to state voting laws. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has launched his 2022 reelection bid.

The 42-year-old Republican touted the state’s smooth 2020 election in a one-minute video released Monday, which highlighted his physical fitness, military background, political experience, and young family.

Together we ran Ohio’s most successful election ever, so I know what it takes to keep our state’s position as a national leader.



That’s why I’m running for re-election as your Ohio Secretary of State.



Together we ran Ohio's most successful election ever, so I know what it takes to keep our state's position as a national leader. That's why I'm running for re-election as your Ohio Secretary of State.

LaRose’s statements on the election come as many fellow Republicans disbelieve the contest’s presidential result and GOP lawmakers are backing a major voting law rewrite that contains some LaRose-backed provisions.

Ohio House Democratic Leader and potential LaRose challenger Emilia Sykes calls the bill “draconian.”

Monday’s launch is the first among statewide incumbents up for reelection next year.