COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says he has certified the official results of all elections in Ohio.

According to LaRose, nearly 6 million votes were cast this year, which he says is 200,344 more votes than the all-time record set in the 2008 general election.

The secretary says he conducted a precinct-by-precinct review of the data submitted by the 88 county boards of elections throughout Ohio after the date was collected.

Click here to view the results.