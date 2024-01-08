DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A major roadway on the west side of Dayton is closed after a police cruiser was run over by a pickup truck.

At least one police cruiser was damaged, and a large police presence has formed on U.S. 35 near the Liscum Drive intersection, approximately five miles west of Downtown, Dayton. The roadway is closed indefinitely in both directions between Abbey Road and Infirmary Road.

A crash between a pickup truck and a police cruiser has shut down U.S. 35 west of Dayton, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2024. (Courtesy/WDTN)

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene Monday morning when a white pickup truck crushed a Trotwood, Ohio police cruiser and came to rest on top of the vehicle. Dozens of emergency crews are on hand investigating the scene.

According to WDTN in Dayton, a pursuit of the pickup truck began at Voyager Boulevard, five miles west of the crash. A Dayton area police officer was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition, WDTN reported.