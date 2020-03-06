Large number of guns taken in Blendon Township pawn shop robbery

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say several people were detained after a large number of firearms were stolen from a Blendon Township pawn shop.

It happened around 2:04 p.m. at Lev’s Pawn Shop on Morse Road. Blendon Township Police Chief John Belford says two armed men with masks robbed the shop. Their getaway vehicle was spotted on Ferris Park Drive in Mifflin Township.

Officers from several agencies served a search warrant. Several suspects were detained and questioned by ATF agents.

Police say no other suspects are believed to be at large.