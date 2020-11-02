Large crowds, excitement mark end of early voting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Much like the preceding month, the last day of early voting in Franklin County was marked by long lines at the Board of Elections.

“I was just thinking that maybe it would die down the day before. Getting here early helped, but it was still about an hour,” Andrew Gasper said of the wait time on the eve of the General Election.

Before the polls opened Monday morning, Franklin County reported close to 112,000 voters casting their ballots early in-person, which is almost 29,000 more than the total early in-person voters ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Most days this cycle lines snaked around the building and wait times ranged from 30 minutes to several hours.

“People want change. They want to make sure they’ll be taken care of. That’s why people are turning out,” thought Ahmad Sallah.

Sallah became a U.S. citizen earlier in the year and was eager to exercise one of his new rights as an American.

“I feel very happy. I feel very confident doing that,” he said.

Another first-time voter, D’Joseline Lewistine, said it felt like a rite of passage.

“I feel like more of an adult, I get more of a say of what happens in my country so I think that’s really awesome,” she explained.

Some voters attribute the large early voting turnout to the uncertainty of the pandemic. Others thought the turmoil of the election was driving eager voters to cast their ballots as soon as possible. Many said the level of excitement seems to be consistent throughout the early voting cycle.

“At the end of the day, the next election is always the most important one, you know,” Gasper said.

The Early Vote Center was open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday. Votes cast early in-person and absentee ballots returned by Monday will be the first tabulated when the polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Election Night.

Absentee mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Monday or returned to the Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They will be counted up to ten days after the election.

Polling locations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3.