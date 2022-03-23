LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Uniforms, medals, hats, scrapbooks, photo albums, and ephemera related to the life of Four Star Air Force General James A. Hill of Lancaster are on the auction block.

Burns Auction & Appraisal LLC of Carroll, Ohio, is handling the sale, with bids closing at 7 p.m. this Thursday.





According to the auctioneer’s description, the lot, which was at $550 Wednesday afternoon, contains three full general’s uniforms and other military garments, flags, medals, an extensive collection of loaded photo albums, commendations, awards, letters, and more.

Hill was born in 1923 in Lancaster and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1940 before going to Ohio State University in 1942.

He joined the army in Jan. 1943, and flew 31 European Theater combat missions in a B-24 Liberator bomber during World War II, according to the auctioneer’s description.

Hill flew a C-54 Skymaster aircraft during the Berlin Airlift in 1949.





Included in the sale are: Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, the Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, the Distinguished Flying Cross with oak leaf cluster, the Air Medal with four oak leaf clusters, and the Air Force Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, the auctioneer’s website says.

After a lifetime of military service, Hill retired on Feb. 29, 1980. He died on Oct. 1, 2010.