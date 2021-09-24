Westerville couple on plane crashed in Fairfield County

Lancaster
Posted: / Updated:

FILE photo. (Credit: WJW)

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – Two Westerville residents were taken to Grant Medical Center in Columbus after a small-airplane crash near the Fairfield County airport on Friday afternoon.

According to the Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 1968 Beech 95-B55 single-engine plane was making its approach for the runway when it drifted south, striking the airport fence and embankment before coming to rest in a soybean field behind Meijer on Victor Road at 1:05 p.m.

The aircraft was piloted by Daniel Roberts age 68, of Westerville. Mr. Roberts had his wife, Katherine Roberts, age 62 on board as a passenger. Both were transported to the Grant Medical Center in Columbus for their injuries, said the media release.

Troopers are working with Federal Aviation Administration officials on the crash

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Thursday, Sept. 23 Coronavirus update

Ohio State announces at least $20 million in funding to enhance safety on and around campus

Nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio schools this week

Health issues force Columbus Zoo to euthanize giraffe

Big Brothers Big Sisters using 'Go Green for Mentoring' as a call for volunteers

Downtown DORA, expected to be in effect on Saturday

More Local News