Westerville couple on plane crashed in Fairfield County

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – Two Westerville residents were taken to Grant Medical Center in Columbus after a small-airplane crash near the Fairfield County airport on Friday afternoon.

According to the Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 1968 Beech 95-B55 single-engine plane was making its approach for the runway when it drifted south, striking the airport fence and embankment before coming to rest in a soybean field behind Meijer on Victor Road at 1:05 p.m.

The aircraft was piloted by Daniel Roberts age 68, of Westerville. Mr. Roberts had his wife, Katherine Roberts, age 62 on board as a passenger. Both were transported to the Grant Medical Center in Columbus for their injuries, said the media release.

Troopers are working with Federal Aviation Administration officials on the crash