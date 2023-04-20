LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Lancaster police arrested a man early Thursday morning who is accused of stabbing a woman, likely with something similar to a sword, according to a Lancaster police Facebook post.

Officers responded around 3:50 a.m. to a report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of East Chestnut Street. They found a woman there with several stab wounds to her legs, which they treated — including with a tourniquet, according to the department.

Emergency crews took the woman to Fairfield Medical Center, where she was treated for injuries. Staff determined her wounds weren’t life-threatening.

Several witnesses, including the suspect, were also at the scene of the stabbing. Detectives later arrived and took the man into custody, and also found a “sword-like weapon” they believe was used in the attack.

While Lancaster police said the man is facing a felonious assault charge, charges had yet to appear on the Fairfield County Court of Common Pleas website as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday. NBC4 does not name suspects of crimes if they have not been formally charged.