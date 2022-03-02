LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for information on two suspects police say stole five iPads from a Best Buy in Lancaster.

According to the release, a male and female suspect entered a Best Buy at River Valley Circle on Feb. 16 just before 1:00 p.m. and stole five iPads as a pair.

Police state that one suspect distracted the employees while the other unlocked the security cases on the iPads to steal them.

A third suspect drove them from the store in a silver Toyota Sienna minivan, according to police.

Surveillance photo of vehicle

Lancaster PD believes the suspects are targeting Best Buy stores throughout central Ohio.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org.