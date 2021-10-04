LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a man has been taken into custody after several women were held against their will in at a Lancaster residence.

Lancaster police say that shortly after midnight, Monday, officers responded to a home on Maple Street on a report of a man holding two females against their will.

Police say the man refused to leave the residence for several hours while police talked to him, but eventually surrendered just before 7 a.m. All the females in the home were released.

The man was taken into custody and has a national warrant for his arrest, according to police.