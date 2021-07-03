Man dies in motorcycle crash in Perry County

THORN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Perry County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 2:46 p.m. on SR-204 near Thornville.

Royce L. Wood, 51, of Baltimore, was driving a 2006 Triumph Speed Triple motorcycle west on SR-204. Dustin L. Anderson, 26, of Buckeye Lake, was driving a Dodge Neon east on SR-204.

According to OSHP, Wood tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and hit the Dodge Neon head-on.

Wood, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anderson and his passenger, Heather N. Lee, 28, of Buckeye Lake, were both taken via Med Flight to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries. Police said both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Thorn Township Fire and EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Licking County Coroner’s Office assisted OSHP at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

