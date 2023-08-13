LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead after a motorcycle he was driving hit a truck in Madison Township, Fairfield County, on Sunday morning, police said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened on Clearcreek Road near McDonald Road at approximately 7:40 a.m.

According to OSHP, Eric S. Roshon, 42, of Lancaster was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Clearcreek Road when the bike drove into the other lane, hitting the side of a 1978 Dodge truck driving north on Clearcreek.

Roshon was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, a 64-year-old Rockbridge man, had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP Lancaster post.

Berne Township and Amanda Township EMS and the Fairfield Sheriff’s Office assisted OSHP at the scene.