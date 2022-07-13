LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting overnight Tuesday in Lancaster at a mobile home park, according to deputies with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies state the shooting occurred around 2:00 a.m. at the Colonial Estates Mobile Home park at the 2400 block of Columbus-Lancaster Road NW.

A lieutenant at the scene confirmed to NBC4 that a male suspect is in custody and that the incident can be described as a “neighborhood dispute”.

No further information is known at this time.