Man dead after fight, shooting in Lancaster

Lancaster

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 51-year-old Lancaster man is dead after police said an altercation led to a shooting early Sunday morning.

Lancaster Police said that at approximately 2:52 a.m. Sunday, a 911 call came in reporting a shooting in an apartment on the 800 block of North Roosevelt Avenue.

Officers discovered a man, identified as Jesse Dayton Gilmore, 51, of Lancaster, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Fairfield Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, Gilmore died as a result of injuries sustained during an altercation with Leon Michael Gilmore, 49, also of Lancaster.

Leon Gilmore was taken into custody without incident, police said, and is currently being held in Fairfield County Jail.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene and aided in the processing of evidence.

Police did not release the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 486 new cases, 28 hospitalizations

Olympics: Matt Barnes in Tokyo

Liz McGiffin: Sunshine and lower humidity for the end of the weekend

Short North triple shooting update

Vigil held in Delaware in honor of Rep. John Lewis

ODOT plan looks to increase biking, walking trails across the state, save taxpayers' transportation funds

More Local News