Man dead after fight, shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 51-year-old Lancaster man is dead after police said an altercation led to a shooting early Sunday morning.

Lancaster Police said that at approximately 2:52 a.m. Sunday, a 911 call came in reporting a shooting in an apartment on the 800 block of North Roosevelt Avenue.

Officers discovered a man, identified as Jesse Dayton Gilmore, 51, of Lancaster, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Fairfield Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, Gilmore died as a result of injuries sustained during an altercation with Leon Michael Gilmore, 49, also of Lancaster.

Leon Gilmore was taken into custody without incident, police said, and is currently being held in Fairfield County Jail.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene and aided in the processing of evidence.

Police did not release the relationship between the victim and the suspect.