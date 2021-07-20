Lancaster’s Gay Fad Studios founder inspires Art Walk mural

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Gay Fad studios once was a cornerstone of Lancaster’s industry.

It moved to Lancaster in 1945, opened a 46,500 sq ft factory and produced hundreds of designs. Today the glass is sought by collectors worldwide.

A mural in Central Alley painted by artist Jason Annecy reflects designs and colors from the prized glassware pieces.

“It’s a story that has honestly kind of quieted down in the area, and so there was an opportunity to actually revive this story,” said Annecy.

Christa Moody, past-president of the Lancaster Rotary, whose parents worked in the Anchor Hocking glass factory for many years, led the effort to create the mural as part of the Rotary’s efforts to beautify the alley.

“I wanted this area to be a fun area, something for all generations to come and enjoy,” said Moody.

Annecy donated his time to the project, in between commissions for his company Arts and Craftsmen, as a give-back to Lancaster. “This is a town that I’ve really seen a high amount of trust in artists, and celebration,” said Annecy.

On Friday, July 23, the Art Walk kicks off the Lancaster Festival. Jason and Christa will be at the mural from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.. The festival runs through July 31.